Agreement reached: Barcelona starlet set for loan exit, medical scheduled for today

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement with Schalke over a deal which will send youngster Juan Miranda out on a two-year loan spell.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the more talented players from the Barca youth set-up in recent years and made his breakthrough last season with four appearances for the senior side.

With a lack of quality depth at left-back to offer cover and competition for stalwart Jordi Alba, there appeared to be a big opportunity for Miranda to step up and fill that particular void for coach Ernesto Valverde.

However, as noted by Calciomercato, it appears as though he is set to join Schalke on a two-year loan spell instead, with an agreement said to have been reached between the two clubs while the talented youngster is scheduled to undergo a medical on Thursday.

It’s added that he had attracted interest from Juventus this summer too, but a move to the Bundesliga appears to be the priority and the most likely scenario before the transfer window closes.

Ultimately, it would seem like the sensible decision for all concerned as after the signing of Junior Firpo from Real Betis this summer, Barcelona have addressed that problem at left-back and that has seen Miranda drop down the pecking order as a result to third choice.

With Alba set to turn 31 in March, the Spanish international will undoubtedly need to be replaced in the long-term future eventually, and perhaps with Firpo as the natural successor but with Miranda set to return in two years a better and more experienced player, Barcelona have arguably handled this situation perfectly.

Much will of course depend on Miranda’s development while with Schalke, but it seems like a sensible switch for all concerned if the move is now completed as expected.