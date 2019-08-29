Video: Man United flop Alexis Sanchez unveiled at Inter Milan…and not a piano in sight

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has been officially announced as an Inter Milan player today after joining the Serie A giants on loan.

Below, you can see the Chile international posing in Inter colours for the first time as the club unveil him on social media.

? | FOTO ??@Alexis_Sanchez già a suo agio nella nuova sede… ?? (e un saluto a @bambam9oficial ??????) pic.twitter.com/DAkaTQxxmW — Inter (@Inter) August 29, 2019

It’s fair to say Sanchez had a torrid time as a Man Utd player, and Inter fans will hope he can revive his form at the San Siro this season.

Luckily, there was no piano present as the 30-year-old was announced today, which may perhaps be a sign of good luck after this announcement from United now looks even worse than when they first aired it…