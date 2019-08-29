Antonio Conte eyeing two more signings to bolster Inter squad, Barcelona duo on radar

Inter boss Antonio Conte is still reportedly looking for reinforcements ahead of the transfer deadline, and a raid on Barcelona is being touted.

The Nerazzurri started the new Serie A campaign in some style after a 4-0 win over Lecce on Monday night, with summer signings Stefano Sensi and Romelu Lukaku both scoring on their debuts.

SEE MORE: Barcelona star open to exit after being offered to Euro giants, but key issue blocks move

As noted by BBC Sport, Alexis Sanchez is expected to join them, and so it has to be said that the Italian giants are putting together a strong squad capable of potentially challenging on multiple fronts this season and beyond.

They aren’t yet finished in the transfer market either according to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Repubblica, as it’s reported that Conte wants two more signings before the deadline to bolster his midfield and attack respectively.

Barcelona duo Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal have been identified as options for the midfield, with the latter said to be a possible priority, while Andrea Petagna and Fernando Llorente are targets to add quality depth up front.

Time will tell if Inter are able to prise either of the Barcelona pair away from the Nou Camp with the season now underway, but given the experience and quality that they both possess, one of them would certainly help the Nerazzurri achieve their objectives this season.

Conte of course knows all about Vidal given that they worked together at Juventus previously, and so it remains to be seen whether or not a reunion is on the cards or if the Italian tactician will ultimately have to work with what he has at his disposal currently if a deal can’t be done in time.

From Barca’s perspective, perhaps with the additions of the likes of Arthur and Frenkie de Jong in recent transfer windows, they will feel comfortable with the idea of allowing one of the two to move on this summer.