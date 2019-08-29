Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola is reportedly set for a transfer to Real Madrid after an agreement on the move was struck tonight.

That’s according to journalist Saber Desfarges, who says only details remain to be settled on the deal.

He adds that Areola is now set to play his final PSG game against Metz ahead of a move to the Bernabeu.

?? Accord trouvé entre le Real Madrid et Alphonse Areola cette nuit. Le Français devrait disputer son dernier match sous les couleurs du PSG à Metz. K. Navas va faire le chemin inverse. Des détails restent à régler entre les 2 clubs. Toutes les parties sont confiantes. #Mercato — Saber Desfarges (@SaberDesfa) August 29, 2019

It is not clear from this tweet above if Areola will be moving to Madrid permanently, though his emphasis that the Metz game would be the France international’s final match perhaps hints at that.

A previous report from Marca, however, stated the 26-year-old would only be moving to Real on loan as cover for the departing Keylor Navas, who is moving to PSG in the other direction as part of this deal.

The Costa Rica international had lost his place to Thibaut Courtois in the Spanish capital, and Areola could be a decent short-term replacement as the Belgian’s understudy.