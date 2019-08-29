Turkish giants Besiktas are reportedly on the verge of signing Arsenal misfit Mohamed Elneny on a season-long loan deal.

The 27-year-old moved to Emirates Stadium from Swiss outfit Basel in 2016, arriving with a strong reputation as an all-action midfielder with the ability to drive his team forward.

Unfortunately, the Egyptian has been unable to earn a regular place in Arsenal’s starting line up during his three-and-a-half-year stay in north London, under the stewardship of both Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery.

Elneny was restricted to just eight Premier League appearances last season and he has been deemed surplus to requirements for the 2019-20 campaign as the Gunners target a return to the Champions League.

According to the Daily Mail, the Arsenal midfielder is set to complete a transfer away from the Emirates before Monday’s European transfer deadline, with Besiktas first in line to secure his services.

The report states that Bordeaux were also interested in Elneny, but Besiktas have won the race for his signature and will cover his wages in full for the remainder of the current campaign.

The Egypt international was unlikely to make a significant contribution to Arsenal’s cause this term, which is why shifting him off their books on a temporary basis is in the best interests of both parties.

Turkey could be the ideal destination for Elneny to rediscover his best form and start playing week in week out, with a view to earning a permanent transfer next year.

The former Basel ace has entered the prime years of his career and if he can regain his confidence in new surroundings he could end up showing exactly why Arsenal decided to invest in his talent in the first place.

Besiktas have three days to push this particular deal over the line, before the transfer market slams shut until the new year.