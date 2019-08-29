Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is reportedly set to arrive tomorrow to finalise a loan transfer to Besiktas for the 2019/20 season.

The Egypt international has struggled in his time at the Emirates Stadium and is now closing in on a move away which will not surprise too many Gunners fans.

There seems little room for Elneny in Unai Emery’s first-team plans this season, and a temporary exit is perhaps the best option for all involved right now.

Watch the video below from Turkish source A Spor, who state that Elneny is due in Istanbul tomorrow to complete his move to Besiktas.

Arsenal fans will hope this puts the former Basel man in the shop window and eventually lead to a permanent sale.

AFC spent big this summer on exciting signings such as Nicolas Pepe and Kieran Tierney, so could probably do with one or two exits now in order to balance the books.

The Mail had also reported on Elneny looking set for Besiktas before the end of the summer.