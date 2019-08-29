Arsenal youngster names the Gunners legend who’s being a ‘mentor’ for him this season

Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah has heaped praise on Ian Wright for helping him out during his loan spell at Leeds United this season.

The 20-year-old striker has long looked an exciting prospect at the Emirates Stadium, and has got off to a bright start at Leeds as well with three goals in his first four games for the club.

Speaking about his progress, Nketiah paid tribute to Arsenal legend Wright for being a ‘mentor’ to him and looking out for him even while he’s away from north London.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post, Nketiah admits he’s got very close with Wright, and has always seen the former England striker as a role model.

“Ian is a massive help. I’ve got really close with him,” he said.

“It’s a dream come true and as a kid I’ve always looked up to him. He’s a bit of a mentor.”

Arsenal fans will certainly love to see Wright taking such an interest in goings-on at the club long after his retirement, and if Nketiah can have half the career he had with the Gunners he’ll be a big success.