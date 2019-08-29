Arsenal manager Unai Emery has today confirmed that Mesut Ozil has been training well and is in contention to feature against Tottenham this weekend.

The Gunners host Spurs at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday for the first North London Derby of the season, and it would undoubtedly be useful to have Ozil’s creativity in the team.

Unai Emery confirms @MesutOzil1088 is fit and ready to return in Sunday’s north London derby against @SpursOfficial ?? Full press conference ? https://t.co/VrkTP7tVUx pic.twitter.com/Eryq9UW7aW — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) August 29, 2019

See the video above as Emery tells his press conference that Ozil should be available, with the German playmaker yet to feature for the club so far this season.

It would no doubt be intriguing to see him link up with new signings Dani Ceballos and Nicolas Pepe, however, in what fans will hope can be the basis for a much-improved attack this term.