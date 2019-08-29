Virgil Van Dijk was confirmed as 2019’s UEFA Player of the Year this evening as the Champions League draw in Monaco.

Some of football’s biggest names flocked to the principality today to view this season’s Champions League draw, with a few award also being handed out during the ceremony as well.

One of the awards up for grabs was the UEFA Player of the Year award, which was won by Liverpool and Holland superstar Van Dijk after he played a huge role in the Reds’ CL success.

Van Dijk beat both Messi and Ronaldo to the award, as he became the first defender to ever win the accolade on what was a great night for the Dutchman, who was also named UEFA’s Defender of the Year.

Following Van Dijk’s win in Monaco, Liverpool fans flocked to Twitter to claim that the Dutch international is now set to win the Ballon D’Or later this year.

Given how he performed last term, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Van Dijk win that award as well, as he looks to wrap up a truly superb 2019.

Ballon dor incoming — _GreenwoodSzn_ (@_GreenwoodSzn_) August 29, 2019

Ballon D’or next Big Virg — Ball like Rhian (@ballingbrewster) August 29, 2019

Balon d’Or incoming next… you love to see it. — Yomi Matlhare (@horiyourmeeh) August 29, 2019

Announce balon d’or — MC TYGA SENSEI (@Srihar_N14) August 29, 2019