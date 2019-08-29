Barcelona chief responds to Neymar transfer question at Champions League draw

Barcelona chief Javier Bordas has responded to a question about the Neymar transfer situation amid continued links with the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.

The Brazil international has dominated headlines for much of the summer as a move away from PSG has looked likely after a difficult time in Ligue 1.

Gianluca Di Marzio have reported that Neymar is edging closer to a return to former club Barcelona, though he’s also been strongly linked with Real Madrid by Diario Gol and others.

Bordas was unsurprisingly quizzed about the latest on the 27-year-old as he attends tonight’s Champions League group stage draw in Monaco, though he didn’t give too much away.

As quoted by Sport, Bordas said talks were ongoing but that he was focusing on the Champions League draw for tonight.

“I can’t say anything, today it’s the draw,” he said. “We’re there, we’re still negotiating.”

Neymar could join Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong as exciting summer additions at the Nou Camp, with Barcelona needing to spend big to get back to their best after a difficult few years in which they’ve failed to win the Champions League.