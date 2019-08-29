Ousmane Dembele has insisted that he has no intention of leaving Barcelona and has dismissed speculation over his future.

As noted by Telefoot earlier this week, Moussa Sissoko has already come out publicly to insist that his client will not be leaving the Catalan giants ahead of the transfer deadline.

That was amid ongoing speculation of a switch to Paris Saint-Germain as part of the deal to take Neymar back to the Nou Camp, as noted in the report, but Sissoko was keen to shut that down.

If that wasn’t enough of a clear indication from Dembele and his entourage that they are not interested in leaving the reigning La Liga champions, French reporter Pierre Menes has revealed that Dembele himself has told him that he has no intention of moving on in the coming days.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Menes was speaking to Canal+ in France and revealed that Dembele has told him that he will not move and that “80% of what appears in the press about me is nonsense and I don’t move”.

That seems to be a pretty clear message to Barcelona and any interested parties that the 22-year-old has no interest in a new challenge at this stage and is prepared for the season as a Barca player.

It hasn’t been easy for him since moving to Spain in 2017 though, as he was limited to just 23 appearances in his debut campaign with Barcelona due to ongoing injury troubles.

However, he did bag 14 goals in 42 outings last season to show that he can be a decisive figure for the club, although he has now been hit with another injury setback early in the current campaign.

Nevertheless, it appears as though he won’t be moving anywhere before the deadline next week, and that in turn means he’ll continue to battle the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez for a place in the starting line-up alongside Lionel Messi.