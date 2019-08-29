Double exit: Arsenal duo could still leave before transfer deadline

Arsenal could reportedly see both Nacho Monreal and Mohamed Elneny leave the club before the transfer deadline in Europe next week.

The Gunners have started the new Premier League campaign relatively well, although they suffered their first defeat of the season at Liverpool this past weekend.

SEE MORE: Arsenal ace praised for classy tweet in response to good news at Bolton Wanderers

Unai Emery will be hoping that his side can produce a response against Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday ahead of the international break, but they may well have other business to take care of too in the next few days.

According to the Evening Standard, Monreal could be set for a switch to Real Sociedad despite playing a key role so far this season, with the 33-year-old said to be in talks with the La Liga outfit.

It would make sense to let him move on given that Arsenal have long-term options in Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac in that department, but losing the experience and quality that Monreal offers will surely still be a blow.

Nevertheless, an exit is still seemingly expected in the coming days.

Meanwhile, reputable journalist Dean Jones has reported that both Besiktas and Fenerbahce are still interested in Elneny, as per his tweet below, and so the Egyptian international could yet secure a move away from the Emirates this summer.

Galatasaray no longer in for Elneny – but Besiktas and Fenerbahce still interested in him — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) August 28, 2019

It comes after Emery publicly suggested that both Elneny and Shkodran Mustafi should both leave before the deadline, as per the Guardian, as ultimately he can’t guarantee them both regular playing time.

With the signings of Dani Ceballos and David Luiz this summer, the pair are likely to have fallen further down the pecking order at Arsenal, and so it would appear as though the best solution for all concerned would be to move on before the deadline.

While the interest is seemingly there for Elneny, it’s an entirely different matter altogether as to whether or not an agreement will be reached to seal an exit in the coming days as an offer will need to be accepted before personal terms are discussed.