€10m Barcelona starlet doesn’t want to be included in possible Neymar swap deal

Barcelona youngster Jean-Clair Todibo is reportedly against the idea of being used as a possible sweetener in talks for Neymar to return from Paris Saint-Germain.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, speculation continues to link the Brazilian superstar with a second spell with the Catalan giants as talks are being held between the two clubs.

It’s even suggested in that report that Barca’s offer consisted of €130m plus Ivan Rakitic, Todibo and Ousmane Dembele.

While it’s noted that offer was rejected, the two parties remain in discussions with the transfer deadline fast approaching next week.

However, such an offer would seem problematic for the reigning La Liga champions, as Mundo Deportivo reported earlier on Thursday that Dembele has ruled out the possibility of leaving the Nou Camp this summer.

Now it appears as though Todibo has followed suit, at least privately, with L’Equipe reporting that the €10m-rated youngster, who only arrived from Toulouse in January, wants to stay at Barcelona and isn’t keen on being used in a possible deal to prise Neymar away from PSG.

Time will tell if Barcelona listen to those preferences to remain, but it’s noted in that report that Todibo isn’t interested in a departure from Barca and so that may well influence negotiations moving forward.

There is an argument though that the 19-year-old could have a better chance of regular playing time with the French giants, as he currently sits down the pecking order under coach Ernesto Valverde with Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti ahead of him.

That would suggest that he could see his progress stunted at senior level without a chance to play regularly and improve his all-round game, but based on the report above, his desire remains to stay with Barcelona and not move back to France so soon after leaving.