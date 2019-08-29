Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s hilarious reaction to truly bizarre Eric Cantona speech

Cristiano Ronaldo looked positively baffled as Eric Cantona gave a truly bizarre speech at today’s Champions League draw in Monaco.

Watch below as the Frenchman seems to talk absolute garbage for just over a minute before simply ending his acceptance speech by saying he loves football.

Eric Cantona’s acceptance speech after receiving the 2019 UEFA President's Award. ? #MUFC [BT] pic.twitter.com/euNCPnP6dI — United Xtra (@utdxtra) August 29, 2019

There’s a great cut to Lionel Messi and Ronaldo in the clip, with the Juventus superstar looking at a complete loss as to what Cantona was talking about.

Later, members of the audience also look confused, with Cantona’s words truly sounding like he’s on the wind-up again…