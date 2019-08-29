Good news for Chelsea: In-form ace seen in training after injury scare

Chelsea have seemingly been handed a boost this week as Mason Mount was in training ahead of their clash with Sheffield United this weekend.

The 20-year-old has started the new Premier League campaign in fine form after bagging two goals in three games having been given a prominent role from Frank Lampard thus far.

The Blues boss knows the youngster well having worked with him during his loan spell with Derby County last season, and it appears as though he’s ready to go from strength to strength at Stamford Bridge.

With that positive start to the new season in mind, the last thing either Lampard or Mount need is for that early momentum to be disrupted by injury, but that was the issue that faced them this week.

As noted by the Evening Standard, Mount picked up a calf problem in the latter stages of the win over Norwich City last time out, and although Lampard was optimistic that it wasn’t a serious issue, it would still have been a concern this week heading into their next fixture.

Chelsea face Sheff Utd on Saturday afternoon at home, and so the pressure will be on them to secure an expected three points against the newly-promoted outfit.

It appears as though they’ve received a boost in that regard, as club blog We Ain’t Got No History published a number of photos from Chelsea’s training session this week, and Mount was involved with the rest of the group.

That in turn will be a big boost for all concerned to see him training as usual, and that would suggest that he will be available for selection this weekend.