Unai Emery has confirmed that he should have Mesut Ozil available for selection for Arsenal’s clash against Tottenham on Sunday.

The Gunners are set to take on their north London rivals at the Emirates on Sunday in what is the first north London derby of the season.

And ahead of the game, Arsenal manager Emery has confirmed that he should have the German international back fit.

As per the club’s official website, Emery was speaking about Ozil ahead of Sunday’s game, with the Gunners boss stating that “He is going to be closer for us and available for Sunday I think.”

This news will come as a big boost for the club, as although he hasn’t been in the best of form in recent times, Ozil is still one of their most influential and key players.

The German bagged six goals and three assists in all competitions for the Gunners last year, as he helped the club reach the final of the Europa League.

Ozil’s displays for Emery’s side wasn’t enough to help the club secure Champions League football for this season, however, as the north London side finished fifth in the league and lost their Europa League final vs Chelsea.

It’ll be interesting to see what side Emery goes for on Sunday, and given this news, it seems like Ozil could end up playing a rather big role against Mauricio Pochettino’s side this weekend.