Manchester United legend John O’Shea has warned manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer against re-signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the club.

The veteran Swedish forward was a big hit in his previous spell at Man Utd, though injury disrupted his progress before he left Old Trafford for MLS club LA Galaxy.

It remains to be seen if Ibrahimovic can truly cut it in a more competitive league like the English top flight, but the player himself is obviously as confident as ever.

As recently quoted by the Sun, the 37-year-old has told the Red Devils he’s ready to help them if they want him, though there’s no real suggestion they actually do.

Still, it’s clear Solskjaer is short of quality up front at the moment after the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan in the summer, with no replacements coming in.

O’Shea, however, told Sky Sports’ The Debate that he doesn’t think Ibrahimovic would be a good fit for Solskjaer’s side and warned him against pursuing the deal.

“For me, that’s in the past. Obviously, he was an incredible player, I faced him numerous times. United need to move on. He’s enjoying his time, he’s showing his quality still out in the States,” the Irishman is quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“I don’t think Ole will want to manage him, honestly. He’s the boy, whatever he says he does, ‘I am Zlatan’. I think it’s a backwards step for Manchester United, for sure.

“As a short-term fix, to help the younger players, etc. I just can’t see it happening. The way Ole wants to play now, counter-attack, that blistering pace, closing down up front, I don’t think Zlatan is going to fit into that.”