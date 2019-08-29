Menu

Video: Manchester United given Jadon Sancho transfer hope by journalist

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have been given some hope of securing the future transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Watch below as journalist Andy Brassell explains the Sancho transfer situation, as he makes the confident claim that Dortmund know they can’t hold on to the England international for long and could be ready to sell him next summer.

Sancho has risen to become one of the best young players in the world in his time in Germany, and Dortmund have a history of cashing in on their best young talent at the right time.

Man Utd have been strongly linked with the 19-year-old by the Sun and others for a while now, so they’ll hope these words from Brassell mean they’re in with a chance of making this huge signing in the near future.

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Jadon Sancho