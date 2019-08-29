Manchester United have been given some hope of securing the future transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Watch below as journalist Andy Brassell explains the Sancho transfer situation, as he makes the confident claim that Dortmund know they can’t hold on to the England international for long and could be ready to sell him next summer.

"He looks like one of the very best players in the Bundesliga." "Dortmund know they can't hold him forever." "It wasn't Pep's choice to sell him."@AndyBrassell talking to @talkSPORTDrive on Jadon Sancho ???????? pic.twitter.com/jdTPBOpMsc — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 29, 2019

Sancho has risen to become one of the best young players in the world in his time in Germany, and Dortmund have a history of cashing in on their best young talent at the right time.

Man Utd have been strongly linked with the 19-year-old by the Sun and others for a while now, so they’ll hope these words from Brassell mean they’re in with a chance of making this huge signing in the near future.