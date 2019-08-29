Liverpool beat Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield last weekend, as the Reds continued their perfect start to their 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

A goal from Joel Matip and a brace from Mo Salah proved to be the difference between the two sides last Saturday, as the Gunners succumbed to their first league defeat of the season.

Following his side’s win last weekend, Matip has commented on the exact reasons why Arsenal were so difficult to play against on Saturday despite the fact that the Reds beat them somewhat convincingly.

As per the club’s official website, Matip has been speaking about Arsenal following Liverpool’s win, stating that “They were standing with two deep rows and with their speed in the front it was really difficult to come through, because they were standing by their own box. But in the end it worked.”

Apart from their goal, which came via Lucas Torreira, the Gunners caused Klopp’s side a number of problems throughout the match, with Aubameyang and Pepe showing exactly why some rate them as two of the best attackers in the league.

Despite this, the Reds managed to deal with Arsenal’s attackers very well, as they continued their brilliant start to the season.

The Merseyside club will now go into their clash against Burnley this weekend with the hopes of beating Sean Dyche’s side and keeping up their 100% start to the season.

And we’re sure Matip and Co will be hoping that the Clarets cause their side less problems than Arsenal did!