Liverpool don’t exactly look like they need to change much after making it three wins out of three at the start of the season with a superb performance against Arsenal last weekend.

However, with the international break coming up and Champions League matches set to add to the fixture list, it might not be such a bad time for Jurgen Klopp to start rotating a little bit.

Liverpool have the options to make a few changes against Burnley without weakening their side, with midfield perhaps somewhere Klopp could benefit from tinkering a tad.

According to WhoScored ratings from the 3-1 win over Arsenal, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum were slight weak links in the middle of the park, so it might be worth giving an opportunity to one or both of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner at Turf Moor.

We’ve put both in to the midfield three in our LFC line up below, while we also think it might be worth giving Joel Matip a breather and showing a little faith in youngster Joe Gomez again.

The England international was superb last season until he got injured, and in fairness Matip has since made himself near irreplaceable in Klopp’s XI.

Still, against a team like Burnley it couldn’t hurt to get Gomez in there and see just what he can do alongside Virgil van Dijk again, having had to make do with playing right-back on occasion – a role that doesn’t really suit him, as he simply cannot recreate the attacking threat of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Here’s how we think Liverpool should line up for the Burnley game this Saturday…