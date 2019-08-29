PFA ready to set up meeting with Liverpool over explosive Bobby Duncan transfer row

The PFA are reportedly ready to step in and set up a meeting over the current transfer row going on between Liverpool and young forward Bobby Duncan.

The 18-year-old has struggled for playing time at Anfield and an explosive statement from his agent yesterday, which has since been removed from Twitter, stated the player had been denied an exit.

Saif Rubie, Duncan’s representative accused Liverpool of bullying the youngster and damaging his mental health, which has caused alarm at the PFA, according to the Daily Mail.

The report states a meeting could now take place in the next 48 hours, with the PFA ready to step in and help resolve the row between the various parties involved.

This doesn’t look great for Liverpool, who have denied any wrongdoing in a statement quoted yesterday by the Liverpool Echo.

It will be intriguing to see the developments of these potential talks, but LFC fans may not be too pleased to hear that the PFA have felt the need to get involved.

Ex-Red Jamie Carragher defended his old club, however, hitting out at Duncan’s agent and advising the player to part ways with him…