Former Spain manager Luis Enrique confirms daughter’s death aged 9

Former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique has confirmed on his official Twitter page that his daughter Xana has passed away at the age of nine.

Enrique notably stepped down as Spain boss back in June for unspecified personal reasons, as reported at the time by ESPN.

The 49-year-old has now announced the deeply sad and tragic news that his young daughter has died after osteosarcoma – a form of bone cancer.

A statement from Enrique’s family can be seen below:

The statement translated in English reads as follows:

Our daughter Xana has passed away this afternoon at the age of nine after fighting for five intense months against osteosarcoma. We thank you for all the samples of affection received during these months and we appreciate the discretion and understanding.

Also thank the staff of the hospitals Sant Joan de Deu and Sant Pau for their dedication and treatment, doctors, nurses and all volunteers. With a special mention for the palliative priests team of Sant Joan de Deu.

We will miss you very much but we will remind you every day of our lives in the hope that in the future we will meet again. You will be the star that guides our family.

Rest Xanita.

Martínez Cullell family.

Enrique is a Champions League winner from his time as Barca manager, and has long been considered one of the finest tacticians in Europe.

As well as coaching Barcelona and Spain, Enrique was also a top player during his playing days, representing both Real Madrid and Barcelona and winning 62 caps for the Spanish national team.

Everyone at CaughtOffside sends thoughts and prayers to Enrique and his family during this difficult and painful time.