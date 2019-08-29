Manchester United ace targeted for Serie A transfer as Old Trafford exits continue

Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian is reportedly a transfer target for Serie A club Parma before the end of the summer.

This is the claim being made by Alfredo Pedulla on his website, with Darmian looking set to follow other Man Utd players to Italy.

Alexis Sanchez’s departure to Inter Milan was confirmed on Thursday, with the Chile international leaving the Red Devils on loan for the 2019/20 campaign.

Meanwhile, Chris Smalling has also been linked with a surprise move to Roma by the Manchester Evening News.

MUFC fans, however, will surely be pleased to see these unwanted players being offloaded at last, even if it does leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad a little light.

Darmian, for instance, could have been a decent backup option at left-back for the injured Luke Shaw, even if he hasn’t really impressed in his time at Old Trafford.

The Italy international’s versatility perhaps makes him look useful on paper, but it wouldn’t be surprising if United still felt compelled to get rid of him in the coming days.