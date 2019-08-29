Solskjaer warned two Manchester United players aren’t good enough to fill key role

Former Manchester United star Paul Ince has warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he doesn’t see Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial becoming the strikers the club needs.

The Red Devils sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan this summer and failed to sign a replacement, so must now rely on Rashford and Martial massively upping their performances in front of goal.

Ince is unconvinced the pair are capable, however, of hitting the 25 or 30 goals a season needed at Old Trafford, as he suggests Solskjaer should look to the transfer market to bring in an upgrade up front.

Man Utd have perhaps been given a surprise solution to that problem as former star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is quoted in the Sun as saying he’d be ready to return to the club.

Ince references the veteran Swede in his Paddy Power column, as he calls on United to bring in a proper centre-forward in the mould of the likes of Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero.

“From what we’ve seen so far, United do look better going forward. But they aren’t clinical enough, look at the attempts they had last week,” Ince said.

“They need a goalscorer, a Harry Kane or a Sergio Aguero. Someone that scores goals for fun, makes it look easy. Yes, they’ve got Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford who will create something, but will they score you 25 or 30 goals a season? No.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic hinted this week that he might go back, and that’s not a bad idea. I’ve watched him in the MLS a few times and his record is phenomenal. He doesn’t run around much, he kind of stands about, but when that ball comes to him in the box – or outside of it – he will score goals.

“If he returned to Old Trafford, bear in mind his goal-scoring record when he was there for the season, I’m not saying he should start every game, but if you look at games like Wolves or Palace where United were struggling to find the net, he’d probably resolve that in 15 or 20 minutes.

“You can guarantee he will come on and provide a bit of magic, set someone up or score – United don’t have that with anyone else.”