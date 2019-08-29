Manchester United will reignite their interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho in 2020, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepared to be patient in the market.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils will launch a fresh approach for Sancho in next summer’s transfer window, but it may take an offer of over £100 million to secure his services.

The 19-year-old penned a new contract at Westfalenstadion 10 days ago, which ties him to BVB until 2022, but United will test the Bundesliga club’s resolve at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Sancho contributed 12 goals and 14 assists in 34 league appearances for Dortmund last term and he has started the new campaign in a similar vein of form.

The Evening Standard reports that United will go all out to try and sign the teenage winger next year, with Solskjaer willing to wait before bringing in extra attacking reinforcements.

Romelu Lukaku left Old Trafford to join Inter Milan on deadline day and Alexis Sanchez looks set to join him at San Siro on a season-long loan deal – as per BBC Sport.

Despite the fact that Solskjaer now only has Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood to call upon upfront, the Norwegian boss will not rush into signing any new strikers in January.

ES reports that ex-Tottenham forward Fernando Llorente has been linked with a free transfer to United, but such a move also looks unlikely, with Sancho now the only attacking target on the club’s agenda.

The Red Devils have lacked a natural right-sided attacker for many years now and the Dortmund ace certainly has the qualities to add a new dimension to Solskjaer’s XI.

It is a risky move for United to stick with what they have for the time being, but the gamble could pay off in the long run if Sancho can be lured to the Theatre of Dreams.