Video: After guessing Real Madrid and Liverpool correctly, Michael Owen predicts Champions League winner for 2019/20

BT Sport pundit Michael Owen has backed Manchester City to win the Champions League in the 2019/20 season after today’s draw.

The former Liverpool and England striker correctly backed the Reds to take the prize last season, and also predicted Real Madrid would lift the trophy the year before.

That’s a very decent record from Owen, so City fans will hope he’s right again this season as he expects it’s Pep Guardiola’s side’s year.

In 2017/18, Michael Owen backed Real Madrid to win the Champions League?? In 2018/19, Michael Owen backed Liverpool to win the Champions League?? For 2019/10?@themichaelowen is backing Man City! ? "The oracle" has spoken. pic.twitter.com/ERw5NNv4yQ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 29, 2019

In fairness, the Premier League champions have one of the best squads in the world and have been looking one of the favourites for the European Cup for a while, so it’s not necessarily the most bold call.

Still, with so many other top teams in the competition, it would be quite something if Owen guessed correctly for a third year running!