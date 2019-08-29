Photo: Alexis Sanchez appears to confirm Man United transfer exit as he wishes teammates good luck for season ahead

Alexis Sanchez has seemingly confirmed his exit from Manchester United this summer, after he wished his Red Devils teammate good luck for the season ahead on Instagram.

As per BBC Sport, Inter Milan have landed a deal to sign the Chilean on loan from United, with boss Conte eager to get this deal over the line before Monday’s transfer deadline.

And amidst reports of this ilk, it seems like the forward has basically confirmed his move away from Old Trafford on his own Instagram account.

As seen above, Sanchez posted a picture of him and his United teammates onto Instagram with the caption “Good luck boys for the rest of the season”, something that seems to hint that his move away from the club is all but finalised.