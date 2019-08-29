Juventus new-boy Aaron Ramsey is pleased to be playing in the Champions League again after failing to qualify for the competition for the last few years at Arsenal.

See below as the Wales international posted this image on Instagram in response to this evening’s draw in Monaco, with Ramsey set to take part in the tournament with new club Juve.

Aaron Ramsey on Instagram ? pic.twitter.com/RflCjaUtvv — Footy Fooligans (@FootyFooIigans) August 29, 2019

The emphasis on the word ‘again’ does seem like it could be a cheeky dig at his old club, and many fans on Twitter are taking it that way.

Here’s some reaction from a number of fans to some possible shade towards Arsenal from Ramsey…

Ramsey shading Arsenal , dkm???????? pic.twitter.com/rdvKjbQ4FJ — – Sir Aaron wan Biwagani ? (@CruzzKhater) August 29, 2019