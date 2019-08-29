Pogba makes final decision on his Man United future amid ongoing Real Madrid transfer links

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will reject the chance to sign a contract extension at Old Trafford as he waits for a move to Real Madrid.

The Frenchman’s future in Manchester has been the subject of much speculation this summer, after he expressed a desire to undertake a new challenge at the end of last season.

Metro Sport reports that Zinedine Zidane wants to bring the 26-year-old to Santiago Bernabeu, but Madrid have yet to submit a formal offer for his services.

According to Marca, Pogba has made a final decision on his future amid ongoing links with the Blancos, with it his desire to push through a switch to La Liga.

The Spanish publication states that the World Cup winner won’t put pen to paper on a new deal at Old Trafford, with his existing contract set to expire in 2021.

It seems unlikely that Pogba will join Madrid before Monday’s European transfer deadline, but he could end up following the same route to the Spanish capital that Eden Hazard took.

The former Chelsea winger refused to tie himself down to fresh terms at Stamford Bridge last year, before finally negotiating his way out of the club earlier this summer.

Pogba may also have to play the long game in pursuit of his dream move, but it now seems inevitable that he will link up with Zidane at the Bernabeu by this time next year.

The Red Devils have made it clear that a prized asset will not be sold during the current window, however, it will now be difficult for the club to retain his services in the long term.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperately short on creative talent in the middle of the park, with Pogba expected to drive the team forwards single-handedly at times with his strength, vision and technical ability.

Losing the France international would be a huge blow for United, but his ambition to win major trophies may see him move on to pastures new sooner rather than later.