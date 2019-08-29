PSG manager Tuchel confirms Neymar won’t play against Metz amid Barcelona transfer talks

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Neymar will not be playing against Metz in Ligue 1 this weekend amid reports constantly linking the Brazilian with a move back to Barcelona.

Di Marzio reported earlier today that PSG and Barca have agreed on a deal for Neymar, with the player set to sign a deal with the Spanish giants soon.

And amidst reports of this ilk, Marca are reporting that Neymar has been left out of PSG’s squad to take on Metz this weekend, something that was confirmed by the club’s manager Tuchel.

As per the report, when speaking about Neymar, Tuchel stated “Neymar is not in the group and nothing has changed since the start of the season”.

Whether this exclusion from PSG’s squad for this weekend’s clash is due to the Brazilian potentially sealing a move to Barcelona remains to be seen.

However, one thing that is for certain as the summer window draws to a close is that Neymar’s future with the French giants is still up in the air.

Neymar has been brilliant for PSG ever since he arrived at the club from Barca back in the summer of 2017, and we’re sure fans of the club will be desperate to see the forward stay this window.

Whether Neymar ends up leaving for Barca ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline remains to be seen, however given how good he was for the Spanish giants last time out, we can guarantee the Blaugrana will be hoping to get a deal for the Brazilian over the line in time!