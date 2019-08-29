Barcelona have reportedly seen their offer for Neymar rejected by Paris Saint-Germain and have just one option remaining to secure a summer deal.

The Brazilian superstar left the Nou Camp in 2017 and has gone on to enjoy a prolific spell with the reigning Ligue 1 champions having bagged 51 goals in 58 games.

However, speculation has been rife over his future this summer, but it appears as though a return to Barcelona could be in jeopardy with time running out ahead of the transfer deadline next week.

According to Mundo Deportivo, via RMC Sport, it has been suggested that Barcelona’s offer of cash plus a player exchange has been rejected by PSG, as it doesn’t meet their demands and they don’t feel as though they have enough time to agree on personal terms with the players in question.

In turn, it’s added that Barcelona perhaps only have one option remaining on the table to prise Neymar back to the Nou Camp this summer, and that’s to offer around €220m for the 27-year-old, as that could be enough to satisfy PSG and allow them to recoup what they initially spent on their talisman.

As noted by BBC Sport, it was reported that the French giants signed Neymar for €222m in 2017, and so it remains to be seen if Barca are willing to almost match that offer to secure a reunion just two years later.

Time will also tell if Barcelona have the budget to satisfy PSG’s reported demands, as they have already spent big this summer on the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann.

Further, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Griezmann already offering more than enough options in the attacking third for coach Ernesto Valverde, it’s difficult to see how he could keep them all happy particularly if Neymar joined too without any players leaving as part of the deal.