PSG are eager to sign new Real Madrid man Luka Jovic on loan, news which comes amid a report stating that the club have agreed to sell Neymar to Barcelona.

According to Di Marzio, PSG have reached an agreement with Barca over a transfer switch for Neymar, with the player set to finalise this move in the ‘coming hours’.

And amidst this news, it seems like the French giants are eager to get an attacking replacement for the Brazilian in as soon as possible in the form of Jovic.

According to SoccerLink, PSG are already talking to Real about a deal for Keylor Navas, and amid this, the club are now trying to snag a deal to bring Jovic in on loan as well.

This news comes just months after the Serbian international sealed a move to the Santiago Bernabeu from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Jovic is yet to make his mark for Real since his move from Frankfurt in June, with the player managing just 31 minutes during his first two La Liga outings for the club.

Despite this, Jovic has still managed to show that he’s a quality striker, one that PSG could definitely do with should Neymar end up joining Barcelona.

Last year, the Serbian international bagged 27 goals in all competitions for Bundesliga outfit Frankfurt, a record that saw him earn a move to Los Blancos earlier this window.

And now, it seems like Jovic could be on the move again if PSG get their way…