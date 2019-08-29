Real Madrid are said to be interested in signing Barcelona and Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

Rakitic is yet to start in either of the Blaugrana’s first two La Liga outings of the season, with Valverde opting to go with a central midfielder pairing of Frenkie De Jong and Sergi Roberto thus far.

And following this, it seems like Rakitic is looking to seal a move away from the Nou Camp this summer, with Real reported interested in acquiring his services.

As per Don Balon, the Croatian international isn’t too happy regarding his situation at the club, with the midfielder also now looking for a way out of the Camp Nou ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

And according to the same report, Zinedine Zidane’s side are interested in signing him, a move that’ll definitely be a shocking one to see should it end up materialising.

Rakitic has been a key part of Barca’s side since his arrival from Sevilla in the summer of 2014, however now, it seems like the Croat’s time at the Nou Camp is coming to an end.

During his time in Catalonia, Rakitic has helped the club win numerous league titles, Copa Del Rey’s and one Champions League title, amongst other pieces of silverware as well.

Despite this, it seems like Barca could be saying ‘adios’ to Rakitic this summer, and it seems like the Croatian could end up at fierce rivals Real if this report is anything to go off…