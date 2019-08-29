Real Madrid are looking to get a cheaper deal for Bruno Fernandes this summer by including midfielder Lucas Silva in a deal for the Portuguese international.

Silva has barely been given a chance in Real’s first team during his time in the Spanish capital, with the Brazilian spending a large part of his time with Los Blancos out of loan at various clubs.

And now, it seems like the 26-year-old could be about to leave the club for good should he be successfully included in a deal for Fernandes.

As per Don Balon, Fernandes will cost around €70M to sign this summer, and because of this, Real are aiming to include Silva in a deal in order to try and get the midfielder for cheaper.

If Real manage to get a deal of this ilk over the line, it’ll come as a very smart move for the club, who’ll be getting a class player in the form of Fernandes, whilst also shipping out an unwanted man in Silva.

Fernandes was absolutely brilliant for Sporting Lisbon last term, and it’s easy to see why Los Blancos are keen to bring the player to the Spanish capital this summer.

The 24-year-old contributed 50 goals in 53 games for the Portuguese outfit, form that has seemingly caught the eye of Real if this report is anything to go off!

Will Real manage to get Fernandes on the cheap by including Silva in an offer for him? Only time will tell…