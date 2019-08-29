Manchester United chief Ed Woodward reportedly pulled out of a deal to sign Paulo Dybala this summer due to fears the the signing would see the club go through another Alexis Sanchez-type situation.

As per BBC Sport, United were in talks with Juventus for Dybala this summer, however a move for the Argentine never materialised due to the fact that the player was after too much in terms of his wages.

And now, another report has emerged stating that Woodward opted against signing Dybala this summer as he wanted to avoid another Sanchez-esque situation to deal with.

As per the Mirror, Woodward didn’t want Dybala at United as he wanted to avoid the possibility of history repeating itself, with history, in this case, relating to Sanchez.

The report also notes that United have forked out loads on Sanchez since his move from Arsenal, a deal that’s proven to be a mistake in the long run, and because of this, Woodward decided that a move for Dybala wasn’t a good idea after all.

Dybala is one of the world’s best forwards, and his arrival would’ve given United’s options in attack a real boost had he ended up sealing a move to Old Trafford.

However, if Sanchez’s United career is anything to go off, it seems like United were willing to play it safe regarding a move for the Argentine, as they looked to repeat making another decision that could’ve proved to be a costly mistake in the long run.