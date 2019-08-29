Video: Cristiano Ronaldo sends classy message to Lionel Messi at Champions League draw

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo sent a classy message to Barcelona forward and long-time nemesis Lionel Messi at the Champions League group stage draw earlier this evening.

Ronaldo was full of praise for Messi as he discussed what the pair had achieved together, particularly when they were constantly battling for supremacy in Spain.

"We have not had dinner together yet, but I hope so in the future." "It's great to be a part of the history of football. I am there, and of course, he is as well." Magnificent. Cristiano Ronaldo speaks on his relationship with Lionel Messi ? pic.twitter.com/HbicSaS6NW — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 29, 2019

The Portugal international insists he and the Argentine have a good relationship and he’d like to have dinner with him at some point in the future.

This is genuinely a lovely moment to watch between two absolute legends of the game, whom we’ve all been truly blessed to witness at the same time.