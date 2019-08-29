Storm International Speaks About the Work Results in 2018-19

Promoted Post

Storm International of Michael Boettcher, an international gambling operator working in several countries, shares the results for 2018 and 2019. We are talking about the functioning of the Shangri La casino network in 4 countries. The division was opened in different years, adapted to the peculiarities of the legislation, their guests and countries they work in. At the moment, the Shangri La network includes entertainment complexes in Minsk, Yerevan, Tbilisi and Riga. Each unit has its own characteristics, strengths and achievements.

The most interesting achievements were obtained in Shangri La Yerevan. This is the closest to the capital gambling complex. Armenian legislation prohibits the organization of such complexes in Yerevan. Shangri La is just 12 kilometers from the city center. In 2018, the establishment managed to increase attendance and net profit. This is due to not only the brand popularity, but also to the fact that the number of international flights to Yerevan has increased. Since most of the guests are foreigners, a convenient way to the gaming tables is very important for them. The new flights presence, allowing you to get to the complex from any other neighboring countries for just an hour. If we talk in pure numbers, attendance increased by 40 percent.

Shangri La Tbilisi was also pleased with the increase in attendance and profitability. Although here the guest influx is not so impressive, but the establishment was marked by a prestigious Golden Brand award. It is especially great that this award was received for the third year in a row. Nominees are selected very carefully in accordance with the consumers’ views. And after the respected jury of businessmen and officials associated with the business choose the best of the best. Also, Tbilisi’s Shangri La was included in the recommended establishments list on the famous travel portal TripAdvisor. The complex is at the top of the best casinos in Georgia list, and also is in the fourth place in the best entertainment facilities list in the country.

Shangri La in Minsk is the most famous and honorable estanlishment in Belarus. In 2018, 2019 casino once again confirmed its high level. The complex became the Choice of the Year award winner for the sixth year in a row. Not a single casino in Belarus has made such a high honor. The award is especially valuable due to the fact that it is awarded by an independent jury.

SL Casino in Riga is the youngest Shangri La casino, it started operating only at the end of 2017. This unit is located in the complex of the Grand Hotel Kempinski. Gambling halls are located on two floors. For 1 full year of operation, the institution confirmed the high status of all units of the company Storm International, has won a steady audience and a good reputation in the Baltic gambling market. This is one of the few establishments that work in the VIP niche. Even the legislation tightening regarding the provision of gambling services quality did not affect the SL casino. Even before new laws adoption, this unit fully met the higher requirements: it is located in the territory of a respectable hotel complex and provides the highest class service.

About Storm International

The first Storm International casino opened in Moscow in early 90s, it was Shangri La. In 2009, this unit has been closed due to changes in Russia laws. But this one Russian casino has given rise to the entire gambling network. The company also previously operated two Hollywood casinos in Mexico. These units were also successfully sold due to changes in country legislation. The holding is interested in expanding its activities, and in addition to the Shangri La casino operates a slot halls network in Germany, and work is underway to develop the slots network in Ghana. Michael Boettcher is a founder and owner of Storm International, Darren Keane is a CEO.