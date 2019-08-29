Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince feels David de Gea, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard all need to do more after a mixed start to the season.

The Red Devils kicked off their 2019-20 campaign with a 4-0 home win over Chelsea on August 11, before being held to a 1-1 draw away at Wolves eight days later.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side followed up that stalemate at Molineux with a shock 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday, which saw familiar issues resurface.

United struggled to create clear cut openings in the match and looked far too open in midfield, which meant that the Eagles were always a threat on the break.

Ahead of the team’s trip to Southampton on Saturday, Ince has singled out an Old Trafford trio for criticism, insisting some players are not reaching the required standard at the club.

The ex-Man Utd star began by calling out De Gea, who allowed Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt’s late effort slip through his arms at the weekend.

“Expectations are still always going to be high though, if you’re a player there,” Ince wrote in his latest column for Paddy Power.

“You’re expected to play 9/10 every game and win most of your games.

“No other club gets the kind of criticism that they do, because they’ve won so much and are one of the biggest teams in the world.

“Even David de Gea, who is one of the best keepers in the world, shouldn’t be making the kind of mistakes he did against Palace. The best in the world simply should not be doing that.

“You look back at last season and he made a couple of silly mistakes then, too. We all make mistakes but the best keepers don’t.”

Ince went on to point a finger at Rashford and Lingard, urging the mercurial duo to prove they can perform at a consistently high level going forward.

“The performance levels of the players aren’t high enough every week,” he added.

“I love Marcus Rashford, but you know what you’re going to get with him, you need to see more. Jesse Lingard isn’t good enough, you need to see more from him.

“There are a lot of players who aren’t performing well consistently, and that’ll always let the team down.”

United are currently fifth in the Premier League and must beat Southampton to stay in touch with the teams at the top, before the season’s first international break comes into effect.