Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been handed a boost as Hector Bellerin, Kieran Tierney and Dinos Mavropanos are all expected back in full training next month.

The Gunners have made a relatively positive start to the new Premier League campaign, albeit they’ll hope to bounce back from their defeat to Liverpool last time out in the north London derby on Sunday against Tottenham.

They’ll want to avoid another setback in that encounter and leave for the international break on a high note, and the gap between their games will also seemingly give their injured stars a chance to fully recover from injury blows.

As noted by the club’s official site, Bellerin, Tierney and Mavropanos are all making good progress in their respective recoveries and are expected to return to full training in September.

Emery won’t want to rush them back into action, but to have them edging closer to a return next month will be welcome news for the Gunners as they can strengthen their quality and depth at the back moving forward.

With such a potent attack and the added creativity and guile of Dani Ceballos in midfield, Arsenal need to find that crucial balance in the coming months to ensure that this season is a successful one for them.

In turn, particularly having summer signing Tierney and Bellerin available to offer defensive quality and an attacking threat down the flanks to also add balance to the side will be a huge boost for them.

For now though, the focus will be on ensuring that they avoid any setbacks in their rehabilitation, and with that could come the possibility of being in contention for a place in the matchday squad next month.