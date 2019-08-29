Unai Emery has confirmed that Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal could end up leaving the club ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

European clubs have until September 2nd in order to get any last-minute deals over the line, and ahead of this, it seems like one Arsenal man could be leaving the club in the next few days.

According to the Evening Standard, La Liga outfit Real Sociedad after firmly in the hunt to sign Monreal ahead of Monday’s deadline, with the report also stating that the Spanish side in talks over a deal for the defender.

And following this news, Emery has stated that Monreal could very well end up sealing a move away from the north London side this summer.

As per the club’s official website, Emery has been speaking about Monreal’s potential transfer away from the Gunners, stating that “yes, there is a possibility” that the 33-year-old could leave before Monday’s deadline.

Given that the club have signed Kieran Tierney from from Celtic earlier this summer, combined with the fact that they already have Sead Kolasinac to choose from at left-back, it seems like they won’t really need Monreal for the season ahead.

Now that the Spaniard is 33, Monreal doesn’t really have too many seasons of top-flight football left in him before he heavily declines and, eventually, retires.

Thus, it makes sense for the Gunners to cash in on the Spaniard and try to recoup any kind of fee that they can ahead of Monday’s deadline.