Menu

Video: Pundit makes insulting claim about one of Tottenham’s Champions League opponents

Liverpool FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Former Liverpool and Aston Villa defender Stephen Warnock has shown his ignorance with an insulting claim about Red Star Belgrade.

See below as the 37-year-old pundit suggests the Serbian giants, who have actually won the Champions League alongside a long list of domestic honours in their history, are are a semi-professional team with plumbers in their squad.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Liverpool were beaten away to Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League last season, and Tottenham will no doubt be given a difficult time by them this term.

So for Warnock to talk them down like this and suggest there’s nothing more to them than a hostile atmosphere in their stadium, is truly embarrassing.

More Stories stephen warnock