Former Liverpool and Aston Villa defender Stephen Warnock has shown his ignorance with an insulting claim about Red Star Belgrade.

See below as the 37-year-old pundit suggests the Serbian giants, who have actually won the Champions League alongside a long list of domestic honours in their history, are are a semi-professional team with plumbers in their squad.

Here you go: Warnock claiming Red Star, one of Eastern Europe’s biggest clubs, are part-timers with plumbers playing for them. pic.twitter.com/rlRLBHAWaa — JD (@HighburyJD) August 29, 2019

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Liverpool were beaten away to Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League last season, and Tottenham will no doubt be given a difficult time by them this term.

So for Warnock to talk them down like this and suggest there’s nothing more to them than a hostile atmosphere in their stadium, is truly embarrassing.