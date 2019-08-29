Menu

‘You’re having a laugh’ – Man United star’s inclusion in England squad has some fans in uproar

Manchester United FC
Posted by

England announced their squad to take on Kosovo and Bulgaria for the Three Lions’ upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers, with one star’s inclusion certainly causing some uproar for a few England fans.

Gareth Southgate’s latest Three Lions squad was confirmed on Thursday afternoon, with the likes of Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all claiming places.

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings has been rewarded for his fine form in recent times with a call-up, whilst usual starter Kyle Walker was surprisingly left out of the squad for next month’s matches.

There were a few surprising inclusions in Southgate’s side, however none more surprising than Jesse Lingard’s.

The Man United midfielder has been in shocking form for the Red Devils these past few months, with the 26-year-old failing to bag a goal or assist in the Premier League since December 2018.

However despite this, it seems like Southgate has still deemed the player’s performances worthy enough to deserve an England call-up, a decision that has angered a number of Three Lions fans…

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Jesse Lingard