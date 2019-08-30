Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly monitoring 22-year-old AS Roma winger Cengiz Under.

The Turkish international has become a crucial player for the Giallorossi since joining them from Istanbul Basaksehir in 2017. Under has so far made 66 appearances for Roma, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists. He scored the club’s opening goal in their Serie A opener against Genoa which ended in a 3-3 draw.

According to Il Messaggero, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Spurs are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old. Under is undoubtedly one of the finest young footballers in the world at this moment and is bound to become even better with time. He has started this season well and provided he continues producing strong performances, Roma can be back in the Champions League.

Under has also become an important player in the Turkey national team, scoring 6 goals in 19 appearances as of now. He could well play an important role in his nation qualifying for Euro 2020.

Given how he has played for Roma so far, there’s no doubt that other clubs will show interest in Under. Arsenal, Bayern, Tottenham, whichever is the 22-year-old’s next destination, he is bound to succeed.