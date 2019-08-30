Atletico Madrid are reportedly going to make a very late move for Inter Milan and Argentina forward Mauro Icardi ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

Given that Inter have already brought in the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku so far this summer, Icardi could very well find himself down the pecking order at the San Siro for the season ahead should he not seal a move away before Monday’s deadline.

And given this, it seems like the Argentine is going to be offered a way out of the Italian giants by Atletico Madrid, who are eyeing up a late move for the striker according to El Partidazo de Cope on Twitter via Ruiz Antonio.

? ÚLTIMA HORA | Informa @RuizAntonito ?? El Atlético de Madrid va a intentar antes del cierre de mercado la cesión de Mauro Icardi. El Inter tiene que sacarlo después del fichaje de Alexis Sánchez y el Atleti va a intentar su cesión.#PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/fv9bTNOBn0 — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) August 29, 2019

Icardi is one of the most clinical and lethal strikers on the planet, and Atletico would be doing their La Liga title chances a world of good if they were to sign him this summer.

During his career, the 26-year-old has managed to amass an impressive 165 goals and 32 assists in 291 professional career appearances for Sampdoria and Inter, a record that shows just how much of an asset he can be for Atleti should he sign.

Diego Simeone already has players like Joao Felix, Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa to choose from in attack, options that’ll surely make them one of the most feared sides in Europe this season.

And one only wonders what Los Rojiblancos could achieve were they to add Icardi to their options upfront ahead of next week’s deadline…