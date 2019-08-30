Barca and PSG agree on Neymar valuation but clubs unable to agree a deal

It would be fascinating to try Barcelona’s negotiating tactics out in real life. Basically go into a shop and find something you know you can’t afford, ask how much it is and instead of admitting you don’t have the money just continue to offer various items in exchange until you frustrate them into agreeing.

According to reports, Barca and PSG have agreed on a valuation for Neymar but it seems the Catalans don’t simply want to pay it in cash.

The latest developments in this story come after the BBC reported that the clubs agreed the player was worth around £182m, but it looks like Barca just want to keep offering various players in exchange until PSG finally accept. The story suggests the latest players offered in exchange to reduce the price are Ivan Rakitic and Jean-Clair Todibo alongside Ousmane Dembele on loan.

Understandably PSG are standing firm and some comments from their Sporting Director suggest a deal isn’t looking that likely at the moment.

This tweet from Get French Football News clarifies the latest situation:

PSG Sporting Director Leonardo on Neymar: “Barcelona always knew what we wanted. They submitted their 1st written offer on the 27th August… We’ve never had a written agreement with Barça. Today, there’s no deal. That’s the current situation.” — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 30, 2019

It’s understandable that PSG haven’t agreed to those three players in particular as it’s hard to say it would be worth their while. Ivan Rakitic is 31 and no longer in his prime, Todibo is talented but unproven and loaning Dembele is a lose-lose situation for the French side. If he’s excellent they will pay an extortionate amount to try and keep him or if he’s awful then they get no benefit from the loan deal.

The other issue with the exchange is the BBC story suggests that the three players haven’t agreed to move to Paris at this point either.

As the transfer window is getting extremely close to shutting, it’s starting to look like Neymar has made his bed in France and will have to lie in it for at least one more year.

Admittedly there are greater hardships than being paid hundreds of thousands a week to play football so he should really be able to get over it.

The La Liga window closes on Monday so something will need to change quickly over the weekend if the Brazilian is to get his return to Barcelona.