In an exclusive interview with The Sun on behalf of Genting Bet, former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell has revealed that he sees David Luiz as the “best defender” at the north London club.

The Gunners signed the Brazilian from rivals Chelsea this summer for a fee of £8m, as per BBC Sport. Luiz was blasted last weekend after giving away a penalty against Liverpool after pulling back on Mohamed Salah’s shirt.

Campbell believes that Unai Emery’s side don’t have to worry about the defender as they prepare for their crucial north London derby with Tottenham this weekend.

Campbell made 146 league appearances for the Gunners before enjoying spells with Nottingham Forest, Trabzonspor, Everton and West Brom.

Here’s what the former Premier League forward had to say on Luiz:

“David Luiz is the best defender there – and most importantly he has worked with Unai Emery before.

“Which centre-half there is better than David Luiz? Which centre-half there has won the Premier League? Which centre-half there has got the resume that David Luiz has got?

“None of them.”

Unai Emery will be hoping that the 32-year-old bring his ‘A game’ on Sunday afternoon, Gooners really won’t be able to cope if they are embarrassed by Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Luiz has heaps of top level experience and fans will be hoping that the likes of Calum Chambers and Rob Holding will learn something from the Brazilian who has enjoyed an illustrious career with Chelsea and PSG.

Given Arsenal’s lack of options and experience at centre-back it’s not surprising to see that the club went for Luiz, the side weren’t really linked with any other alternatives who had Premier League experience.