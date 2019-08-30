Some football fans have taken to social media to claim that Manchester United have ‘fixed’ the Europa League draw after coming away with a favourable group.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be targeting a Europa League triumph this season, otherwise the Red Devils will find in seriously difficult to qualify for the Champions League through a top four finish in the league.

The Red Devils finished sixth in the league last season and barely looked as though they’d really threaten a top four finish.

Fans of the club will be expecting Solskjaer to steer the side back into the Champions League next season and there best chance of doing so could be lifting the Europa League.

Those chances seem much easer following the reveal of their group for the opening stages of the competition. The Red Devils will face Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade and Kazakhstani minnows Astana.

The draw has certainly been more kind to them than rivals Arsenal and the Red Devils should really be winning every game of the group stage.

Check out the Red Devils’ group for the competition below:

United will be expected to dispatch of their opponents with ease, the only difficult aspect of the fixtures will be the lengthy trip to Kazakhstan to face Astana.

Astana closer to Shanghai, where @ManUtd played in pre-season, than Manchester. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) August 30, 2019

Here’s some reaction to United’s draw:

This Group L is so easy, Man United can’t possibly bottle it — Imoh (@ImohUmoren) August 30, 2019

Why do United always get the easy group?? Because their in the Europa League that’s why — Bob (@bobby_doogue94) August 30, 2019

United with an easy draw in Group L of Europa League. It’s fixed as per, but @markgoldbridge will still moan how far Kazakhstan is etc.. — Guardiolista (@City_Agenda) August 30, 2019

How much do Man United pay to get their draws fixed? #UELdraw — DR ? (@dilan14423) August 30, 2019

United getting easy draws again ffs, fixed — Dan ?????? (@DACrookster) August 30, 2019

If we dont top this group, we can as well liquidate. — King N?-N? ? (@Zaddy_nomso) August 30, 2019

If we no finish this Group with 18 points, we mess up. #mufc — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) August 30, 2019

United reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season before being knocked out by Barcelona.

Solskjaer’s side have a great chance of winning the Europa League this season.

The best sides they are likely to come across are Premier League rivals Arsenal and Wolves, as well as Italian giants Roma and Lazio – but they can’t forget Europa League specialist Sevilla.