Celtic fail to meet £3m asking price as they fail to secure potentially vital signing

Admittedly Kieran Tierney leaving for Arsenal meant that Celtic would need to bring in some cover at left back, but the fact they are looking at big money options suggest that the signing of Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo this summer hasn’t gone very well.

The Herald reported that Celtic signed the Belgian for £3m from Rapid Vienna but he’s been an absolute disaster so far. He is fast but has the lethal combination of being woeful defensively, awful on the ball and looks to be a pretty poor decision maker.

Long term Scottish football fans will know that being compared to Mo Camara is about as damning as it gets for a Celtic player.

Reports over the past week have suggested they would be making a move for Kilmarnock and Scotland left back Greg Taylor. The Herald even reported that a £3m move was looking likely at some point this week. Obviously something has gone wrong because the BBC reported this evening that Celtic had failed in their bid to sign Taylor.

The BBC report suggests that Celtic have failed to meet the asking price for the Scotland international.

It’s a blow for Celtic because the Killie star is precisely the type of signing that would go on to be a vital first team player for them.

He’s played over 100 games in the Scottish Premiership despite being 21 and has shown that he belongs at international level.

He could be the perfect replacement for Tierney but the shambolic window under Neil Lennon continues.