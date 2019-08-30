Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is continuing his mission to get rid of Manchester United’s deadwood, this out of favour star is edging closer to an exit from Old Trafford.

According to reliable Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester United have agreed a deal with Serie A outfit Parma for the sale of out of favour defender Mateo Darmian. It’s added that the Red Devils will receive €1.5m (1.35m) for the Italian’s services.

Di Marzio also revealed that a medical for the full-back is scheduled for tomorrow.

Darmian is returning to his homeland of Italy after four years in England, the Italian international started as a crucial first-team player under Louis van Gaal before falling down the pecking order in recent years.

According to BBC Sport, the full-back was signed for £12.7m. United are recouping less than 10% of their investment.

Darmian started to fall out of favour as soon as Jose Mourinho took charge of United but the Italian was completely cast aside following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment as boss.

Of his seven appearances across all competitions last season, just one of those came after January.

A major shake-up was needed at United this summer and whilst fans may not be happy with the number of incomings, Solskjaer has done well to get rid of several players who weren’t important members of the first-team.

At 29 years old, there is still a chance for Darmian to reignite his career. With impressive performances for Parma the ace could manage to win back his place in Italy’s national team.

Darmian made 92 appearances across all competitions for United during his time in Manchester.