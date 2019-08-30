Inter Milan star rejects transfer and sues club – but also asks to be reinstated to the first team squad

It’s a fantastically bold move to upset your club’s executives and launch legal action against the club but also demand to be re-instated as part of the first team. If you knew the club in question was Inter Milan you wouldn’t need too many attempts to guess who is behind the trouble.

Mauro Icardi is an outstanding goal-scorer but his character has been called into question so many times that you wonder if he is worth the trouble.

According to a report on Gianlucadimarzio.com, the Argentine has upset the club’s chiefs by refusing to move to Monaco.

It goes on to state that he has launched legal action against Inter to try and claim around €1.5m in damages but he’s also demanded to be reinstated as part of the first team squad.

Sky Sports ran a story in February which outlined the issues he was facing with the club’s ultras and how his wife was causing constant issues by speaking out in the press too often.

With the transfer window coming to a close and an exit looking unlikely it leaves Antonio Conte with an interesting choice to make. He’s got obvious quality and would be a great player to have in the squad but he might feel the team is better off without him.

Romelu Lukaku looks set to be the first choice option for Conte this season but it will be interesting to see what happens with Icardi over the next few weeks.